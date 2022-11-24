Sng: PBM fully supports formation of unity government

SIBU (Nov 24): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien said his party is giving full support to the formation of the unity government.

He said inclusivity is the best way to bring the nation forward by setting aside all differences for the benefits of the people and the nation.

“Inclusivity is the best way forward for our nation, whereby the interests of all races, religions and regions are given due consideration.

“I am confident that being together in one government, we will have the best people to address complex and important issues facing our country, such as economy,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Today, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been appointed as the 10th Prime Minister today, ending days of uncertainties after the divisive 15th General Election (GE15) produced a hung parliament.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah appointed Anwar as the Prime Minister in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.