Star Sabah supports formation of unity government

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star Sabah) is open to supporting the formation of a unity government.

Party president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan believes this is the way forward for the nation.

“Given the political impasse faced by the nation and considering the suggestion by the Agong for a unity government, this would be the best solution at the moment.

“For us in Star Sabah, we are open to support a unity government,” he said on Thursday.

However, he stressed that for a unity government to properly function it must be inclusive and must include the elected governments of Sabah and Sarawak.

He said a unity government mechanism must be clearly established for it to work effectively.

Jeffrey, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, also stressed that the stability of the nation is paramount.

“The nation has to move forward. To do so, we must have stability,” he added.

He said he will convey the party’s stance to other Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) partners Bersatu Sabah, PBS, SAPP and Usno Baru.