Tiong explains PDP’s absence in audience with King unintentional

KUCHING (Nov 24): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing has explained that his party did not attend the meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Kuala Lumpur yesterday as he was not informed in time.

Speaking to reporters at the State Legislative Assembly building, Tiong, who is Dudong assemblyman, said that those who tried to contact him about the meeting then tried to contact the party’s vice president Anyi Ngau but he too was not unreachable.

“He (Anyi) had just returned to Kuching (after polling day in Baram) and there was a problem with his phone and he did not go get a new phone. Instead he just went and rest for two days,” he said.

Tiong said that even he could not get a hold of Anyi.

He believed Anyi wanted to rest after polling day as he was scolded by the people who had to go through flood waters on polling day.

The election for Baram concluded on Monday as the Election Commission could not send its workers to 11 polling centres on Saturday due to the poor weather.

Anyi won the seat for another term.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had called for a meeting with Gabungan Parti Sarawak MPs at the palace yesterday in a bid to break the deadlock in the formation of the government.

It was attended by representatives from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, Sarawak United People’s Party and Parti Rakyat Sarawak.