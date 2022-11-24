Unimas collaborates simultaneously with Asteel, Craun

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 24): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Asteel Resources Sdn Bhd (Asteel), and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Craun Research Sdn Bhd (Craun), recently.

The agreement with Asteel is for the insect repellent paint project (IRPP) aimed at producing paint formulations that have anti-insects.

This paint will use extracts from local sources that have anti-insect properties focused on mosquitoes.

The potential demand for this product has attracted Asteel’s interest in involving Unimas researchers to produce paints that have benefits in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the well-being of healthy communities as in SDG3, creating job opportunities as in SDG8 as well as supporting research and innovation as in SDG9.

In addition, the agreement with Craun aims to promote and strengthen the development of cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit covering activities involving students, staff, forums, research facilities, training, postgraduate supervision, and other areas agreed by both parties.

Through these agreements, Craun and Unimas can strengthen cooperation to produce more products based on sago and its waste, in addition to solving the agricultural challenges faced by smallholders, the main producers of sago in Sarawak.

Therefore, to ensure this industry is viable and globally sustainable. Sago is an important commodity in Sarawak, having commercial potential not only for food needs, but also as an adhesive, fertiliser and bio-plastic.

The MOA was signed by Asteel Group managing director Datuk Sri Victor Hii and Unimas vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, in the presence of Asteel Group executive director Datuk Michael Hii, and Unimas dean of faculty of engineering, Professor Dr Siti Noor Linda Taib.

Next, the MOU was signed by Craun chief executive officer Zaidell Hussaini and Mohamad Kadim in the presence of Craun head of downstream technology division Dr Nurleyna Yunus and Siti Noor Linda.

Located at Rumah Universiti (Unimas), the signing ceremony of this agreement was further enhanced by the presence of the leadership of both organizations and Unimas academics.

This MoA and MoU was signed to realise the optimistic commitment of both parties for cooperation that produces mutual benefits in the future, also highlighting strong initiatives in exploiting local resources for the benefit of the community.