266 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Sabah recorded 266 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with a higher positivity rate of 14.61 per cent

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,821 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Sabah recorded 266 new cases, an increase of 44 compared to yesterday’s total. This increase is due to the high positivity rate of 14.61 per cent compared to only 13.02 per cent yesterday.

“Today’s positive numbers were also obtained from a larger number of test samples of 1,821,” he added.

Twelve districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 51 infections, Kota Belud 25, Papar 23, Penampang 18, Sandakan 18, Lahad Datu 17, Tawau 17, Tuaran 16, Kota Marudu 12, Beaufort 11, Keningau 11 and Kudat 10.

Meanwhile, Kalabakan, Kunak, Pitas, Tambunan and Tongod recorded zero case.

From the total 266 cases, there is one patient each under Categories 3 and 5.

A total of 264 cases are under Categories 1 and 2.