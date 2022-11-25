Anwar begins official duty as prime minister at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today commenced his duty officially at Perdana Putra here.

His arrival at the main block of Bangunan Perdana Putra which housed the Prime Minister’s Office at about 9.55 am was received by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also present were Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Anwar who was attired in a baju Melayu complete with samping later clocked in at his office on the 5th floor of the building.

The Tambun MP later joined a prayer led by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) integrity officer Muhd Redza Ahmad before signing a welcome book.

Earlier, Anwar waved to media practitioners who had camped outside the compound of Perdana Putra waiting for his arrival to enter the Prime Minister’s Office.

He also mingled with civil servants waiting for his arrival at the lobby of Perdana Putra.

Anwar, 75, took his oath as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday.

At his maiden media conference as the prime minister, Anwar stressed that the unity government was formed with the participation of several parties to ensure the stability of the country and economy as well as upholding the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

He said the three largest components of the unity government are Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). — Bernama