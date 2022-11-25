Anwar the best choice for M’sia, say Sibu association head, entrepreneur

SIBU (Nov 25): Newly minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the best choice for the country, President of the Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Board of Management for Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Divisions Thomas Tang said.

He said Anwar, with his worldwide reputation and years of experience as a former Finance Minister, is certainly the Prime Minister for the people of Malaysia.

“I have full confidence in him to manage the country and to bring the economy of the country back on track,” he said when commenting on the appointment of Anwar as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister yesterday.

Tang believed that after weathering through trials and tribulations, Anwar would surely be a good and humble Prime Minister who will fight for fairness and equalities among all the races of the country.

“In him, the people are looking forward to changes in the political landscape,” said Tang who admitted that he had never been happier after the appointment announcement was made.

“I believe the majority of the country’s population is also looking forward to these positive changes, which augur well for the development of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, former President of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Gregory Hii expressed hope that the new Prime Minister would work to reduce operating expenditures in favour of more development expenditures.

Currently, he said it was biased towards operating expenditures by a wide margin.

“Perhaps, the federal government should look to Sarawak as an excellent example where development budget exceeds the operating expenses,” he said.

“He has a difficult task as Malaysians are virtually split into two groups, one lead by Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and another by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Hopefully, he can work to bring fairness to all groups so that the people in the country can live together peacefully and harmoniously,” said Hii, who expressed his gratitude to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, the Supreme Head of the Federation, for his wisdom.

“We can rest assured with the hope that Anwar will proceed to select a group of balanced cabinet members untainted by corruption, who respect multi-religious and multi-cultural realities to help him drive the society forward,” he said.

Citing the Malaysian Cabinet as bloated and oversized, Hii suggested that Anwar reduce the size of the cabinet ministers as well as their salary and allowance.

“With the new cabinet tagged as unity government, let us all unite to make Malaysia a better, stronger nation in the next five years,” he said.