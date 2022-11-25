Be strict with Siniawan Waterfront project contractors, Serembu rep reminds DID

KUCHING (Nov 25): Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh has reminded the Sarawak Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to act more strictly against the contractors doing the Siniawan Waterfront Development Project.

He lamented that the project, which was handed over to the contractors in November 2019, has yet to see any signs of completion.

“I feel like giving up on asking the DID Sarawak, who is the implementing agency for this project.

“The project, which should be completed in April 2022, is currently only at 55 per cent completed.

“I urge the implementing agency to act more strictly with the contractors involved, or if necessary, just terminate their contracts and give the project to a new rescue contractor,” he said when debating the State Budget 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

On aother matter, Miro appealed to the state government to take over the Bung Muan Tourism Facility Development Project and the Brooke Heritage at Kampung Peninjau in Bau.

He said that the project, if completed, would create another interesting tourism product in Kuching Division and Bau in general.

“The proposed project was approved at a cost of RM1.7 million by the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in 2017 and was expected to be tendered out in 2018.

“However, when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) formed the federal government in 2018, this project was one of the projects canceled at that time,” he said.