Chong ‘will be most happy’ seeing GPS joining unity govt

KUCHING (Nov 25): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today that the political focus of the state ought to be on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) becoming part of the new unity federal government.

The re-elected Stampin MP said he will be the happiest leader of Sarawak to see GPS joining the unity government.

“GPS must be part of the unity government to reflect the true unity of the federal government. I will be most happy to see this coming through.

“We talk about the formation of the federal government first. For the state level, it is up to the ruling party. Let it (an invitation) come first then I comment,” he said at a news conference at the State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) Media Centre here today.

He was asked whether PH Sarawak will consider joining GPS to rule the state if the ruling coalition extended an invitation.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman, said GPS’ participation in the unity government is essential given that the coalition holds the most number of MPs in Sarawak.

When asked about a deputy prime minister post for Sarawak and whether such post would come with any real power, he said such question should be directed to the new prime minister.

“Normally the deputy prime minister post will have certain portfolios. It is more appropriate to direct the question to the prime minister later,” he said.