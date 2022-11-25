Dr Abd Rahman: Bakun Resettlement Scheme to enjoy continuous treated water supply

KUCHING (Nov 25): Folks at the Sungai Asap Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS) will enjoy continuous treated water supply during both drought and flood season once the proposed upgrading of existing Sungai Asap Water Treatment Plant and other facilities have been implemented.

In stating this, Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said that currently, the raw water intake drops to 20-40 per cent during drought due to drastic change in raw water quality, while during flood season, the raw water intake is not efficient due to high water level and maintenance has to be carried out once the water level subsides.

“For the short term, upgrading of the raw water intake will be implemented in 2023 to increase water level during drought, which will cost an estimated RM1.5 million,” he said.

For the proposed upgrading of the existing Sungai Asap Water Treatment Plant and other facilities, the work scope is to upgrade the production from five million litres a day to 10 million litres a day, and to build a new raw water intake, estimated to cost RM16.7 million.

Dr Abdul Rahman was replying to a question by Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum) in the august House yesterday.