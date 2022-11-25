Everything is ok now between BN, GRS, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remain strong as both coalitions continue to work towards the development of the state.

BN Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said BN wholeheartedly wants to maintain unity (in the state).

Speaking to reporters at the State Assembly building here on Friday, Bung Moktar said that BN Sabah’s cooperation with GRS is going well.

“What happened was just an expression of feelings at that time, everything is okay now,” he said when asked about his statement accusing GRS of breaking its pact with BN Sabah.

On whether the political situation would affect the political situation in Sabah, the Umno Sabah chief opined that this was where the leaders’ wisdom would be needed.

Politics, he said, is not emotion, politics is an instrument to ensure that we obtain the authority and use it to develop the state.

On the unity government at the federal level, Bung Moktar said that parties joined it as they want to ensure that the government continues the country’s progress.

“That is our priority. The Sabah Chief Minister said we want the unity government to ensure that the state and its rakyat get equal development and economic progress,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said all was well between him and Bung Moktar.

He said they were now focused on the Budget and how to continue to boost the economy for the people’s sake.

“It seems good. We are now in the unity government together, so what is important now is that we focus on the economy to develop Sabah,” he said after presenting the State Budget at the State Assembly on Friday.

On Monday, Bung accused Hajiji of betraying their pact by throwing GRS support behind Perikatan Nasional.

Bung, who is Deputy Chief Minister, claimed that Hajiji had “declared war” by reneging on their deal for GRS to support a BN candidate after the election.

Hajiji denied the allegations and said the deal was mooted when BN failed to win enough seats to name a prime minister candidate.