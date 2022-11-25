Farmers in Sibu’s flood prone area awaiting approval to move

KUCHING (Nov 25): Vegetable farmers in Sibu are awaiting approval from the authorities for their relocation to a land above the flood level which is suitable for farming, said Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said sometime last year, the farmers had identified about 1,000 acres and they and the Planters Association of Sibu had obtained consent from the land owner to lease the land for their vegetable farming.

He said in his debate on the 2023 Sarawak budget during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today that they have applied to the Land and Survey Department for the conversion of land use from palm oil planting to vegetable farming.

“They are now anxiously awaiting for its approval from the authorities concerned. They are all eagerly looking forward to the launching of this project,” the Parti Sarawak Bersatu president said.

Wong is confident that the farmland of about 1,000 acres with proper infrastructure facilities including well constructed drainage systems will become the food and fruit basket for not just Sibu but also Sarawak.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, to visit the sites, which will definitely contribute to help agriculture to become one of the pillars of our economy, creating new jobs and business opportunities,” he said.

Wong pointed out that the vegetable farmers on the west bank of Sibu in his constituency where farm lands are all low lying, have been searching for suitable land to relocate themselves.

He said these are the farmers who supply the bulk of the vegetables for the people of Sibu town.

“But frequently or two or three times a year, their low-lying farm lands are subjected to flood whenever the high river tide coincides with heavy rainfalls leading to the total wipe-out of their crops.

“Once this happens, supplies of vegetables become scarce, Sibu people either do not have sufficient supplies of vegetables or have to pay very high prices for them,” he said.

On another note, Wong said there was a grave shortage of the supply of pigs in Sibu due to the African swine flu disease.

“One can only do the purchase once or twice a week paying a price almost double that prior to the outbreak of disease. I would like to call upon the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development to help in whatever way it can to revive the pork industry,” he said.