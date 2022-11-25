High Court allows Tommy Thomas’ bid to quash Najib’s suit

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has succeeded in his bid to quash the suit filed by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over alleged misfeasance in public office for prosecuting him on charges involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache in allowing Thomas’s application said that the claim brought by Najib was obviously unsustainable and that there was no reasonable cause of action.

“This claim is scandalous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process. Therefore, the court allowed Thomas’s application to strike out the claim,” he said and ordered Najib to pay costs of RM12,000.

Ahmad Bache in his judgement said Najib’s cases were still ongoing with Thomas no longer the AG.

The cases were those relating to 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001). — Bernama

