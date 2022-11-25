Kabong rep wants review of criteria for new fire station

KUCHING (Nov 25): A government backbencher has called upon the government to review the existing criteria for the construction of a new fire station.

Mohd Chee Kadir (GPS-Kabong), who made the suggestion, said this was in view that the Kabong folk had been deprived of a fire station for a long while.

“Every time we asked for a fire station to be built in Kabong, the reply given to us was always about Kabong not meeting the criteria for the construction of a fire station,” he said in his debate speech.

He, however, did not go into details on the criteria for the setting up of a new fire station.

According to Mohd Chee, a lot of fire incidents have occurred in the Kabong constituency recently, in one of which 10 units of shophouses were destroyed.

He said when the fire and rescue personnel finally arrived at the scene, they saw that the properties were already destroyed by the fire.

“They were not in time to put out the fire and what they saw were destroyed shop units” he said.

To avoid such happenings, he appealed to the government to review the existing criteria for the construction of a fire station for Kabong.

“I urge the government to review the criteria so that Kabong can have a fire station to make sure the properties of our people are better protected,” he added.