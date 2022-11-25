Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for dumping friend’s phone into boiling water

KUCHING (Nov 25): A man was fined RM3,000 or in default six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to having damaged his friend’s smartphone by dumping it in a pot of boiling water at an eatery on Nov 19.

Krishnan Joseph Russell Johnson, 32, was framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was having supper with a friend, 33, at an eatery in Jalan Ban Hock around 12.30am, when he suddenly became aggressive which prompted the complainant to call his (Krishnan) wife after he failed to placate him.

The accused however grabbed the complainant’s smartphone and smashed it onto the road near the eatery before he picked it up and dumped it in a pot of boiling water.

The complainant then left the eatery and headed for his parked car where he was allegedly shoved by the accused on the road.

The accused also allegedly tried to push the complainant into a construction site.

During the scuffle, the complainant claimed that he suffered various injuries to his body. A police report was lodged on Nov 20.

At the same magistrates’ court, the accused was also charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He however claimed trial and Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set Jan 3 next year for case management and set RM2,000 bail with one local surety.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.