Minos: GPS wise to follow King’s advice on forming unity govt

KUCHING (Nov 25): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) did a wise move in following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice on forming a unity government with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), said political pundit Datuk Peter Minos.

He said it was high time for reconciliation and a fresh start.

“It was very wise for GPS to have followed the advice of the Agong and team up with PH and BN in the unity government.

“Very wise and good indeed – it is never too late. We thank our Agong and his wisdom,” he said.

Minos also acknowledged the rakyat’s voice in the 15th General Election and said that the King had given wise advice and there was nothing to disagree about.

“Years of political turmoil and squabbling in Malaysia, especially in the Peninsula, have left Malaysians very tired, weary and frustrated. Political problems have had adverse effects on almost everything – the economy, national unity and harmony and inter-racial relationships, among others,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran.

Minos said with the unity government and newly-minted prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, it can be expected that Malaysia will once again, and at long last, rise up economically and socially.

“Looking back, we can ask ourselves – why must we Malaysians hit and hurt each other over politics year in and year out? Why can’t we forget the past and reconcile; live and let live?

“We simply cannot go on like the last few years – it was bad and bitter. We say we are Malaysians and as such, we should be friends,” he said.

Minos added in a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society, serious political differences can trigger many problems which can destroy the nation and the rakyat.

“For us in Sarawak, we have no choice but to be friendly with the federal government. This is for our own good and for a bright future. We thank GPS, and especially our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg), for making a good and wise decision. Sarawak is grateful.

“Let us finally say the past is the past. It is high time for a new political beginning and a fresh future,” he said.