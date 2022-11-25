Miri cops in search for killed pedestrian’s next-of-kin

MIRI (Nov 25): A pedestrian was killed due to severe head injuries after he was hit by a car at KM11 Lutong-Miri road Thursday night.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said, the victim, whose identity has yet to be determined was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital.

“In the 9.30pm incident, the driver of a Proton Saga car who was on his way from Lutong to the city centre hit the man who was at that time found to be in the middle of the road.

“The driver could not stop his vehicle and struck the man, causing severe injuries to the victim’s head,” said Alexson, adding that the case is now investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police would like to appeal to the public or the victim’s next-of-kin to come forward or contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Syamsul Samsuddin on 085-430479,” he said.