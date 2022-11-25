Miri MP: Time for Malaysians to strive to build a better nation

MIRI (Nov 25): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man expressed his happiness that the voice of the people has been heard loud and clear with the appointment of Datuk Sri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister.

“After almost a week of waiting, Malaysians finally have the prime minister they have been waiting for,” he said in a press statement yesterday following the announcement that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to Anwar’s appointment as the country’s 10th prime minister.

Chiew said while the appointment was a victory “for all Malaysians”, the people must not get too comfortable and instead strive forward to build a better Malaysia.

He added that this was also the time for the new government to fulfil the pledges made to the people to fully honour the given mandate.

“As an MP for Miri, I will play my role wisely by conveying the needs of the people here to the federal government, while at the same time fight for what is best for Mirians,” he said.

Chiew had earlier gone on a meet-and-greet walkabout in the city to thank constituents for his victory in the just-concluded general election.

Accompanied by Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary Alan Ling and Democratic Action Party Youth state chairman Peter Hee, they went on their walkabout starting at 6.30am at the open air market, Old Man Street, Tamu Muhibbah and other locations.

When met, Chiew said that his service centre located above GK Supermarket at Jalan Pujut-Lutong will be up and running soon.

“Renovation works on the service centre are ongoing,” he said.