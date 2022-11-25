MMA: PM Anwar’s spirit of reformasi will bring positive changes to M’sia’s healthcare system

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s spirit of reformasi will bring positive changes to the country’s healthcare system.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai in a statement today said the association is confident that with Anwar’s vast experience in several ministries and his excellent relationship with many heads of nations, he will lead the country to greater heights.

“We wish the Premier all the very best in his new role as we look forward to meeting him at an appropriate time in the near future,” he said.

Anwar, 75, has been named Malaysia’s 10th prime minister by the King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday (Thursday) after days of political impasse over a hung Parliament that resulted from the 15th general election on November 19.