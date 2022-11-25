Muhyiddin congratulates PM Anwar, says PN will serve as as check-and-balance in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that his coalition will serve in a check-and-balance role to the Pakatan Harapan government, in a sign of acceptance of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

In a congratulatory statement this afternoon, Muhyiddin’s latest remark follows an earlier statement he made on his refusal to accept Anwar’s appointment.

“With the federal government led by Pakatan Harapan, PN will play its role as a check-and-balance in Parliament by bringing the voices of the people in line with Malaysia’s parliamentary democracy,” he said in a brief statement.

Muhyiddin’s statement also seemed to distance his coalition from forming a unity government the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had asked due to a deadlock between parties which saw no majority reached, after the 15th general election ended inconclusively on Saturday.

Muhyiddin said that he had disagreed and stated that the coalition would stick to its stand of not working with PH “whatever the reason”.

Anwar took his oath as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday. – Malay Mail