Multiple traffic safety warnings issued to Pan Borneo Highway contractors

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has issued 191 non-conformance reports (NCR) and 351 notices of improvement (NOI) to Pan Borneo Highway project work package contractors (WPC) from Lundu to Miri.

Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo told the State Legislative Assembly sitting today that the NCR and NOI warning letters were issued based on findings of the road safety audit (RSA).

The authority had found that there had been a lack of maintenance works for traffic equipment when works are carried out on-site, temporary diversion and road detour that did not follow the approved traffic management plan, and insufficient traffic control devices.

“JKR Sarawak has issued a series of warning letters through NCR and NOI to all WPC of Pan Borneo Highway project for work not in compliance with the RSA’s stipulated safety standards.

“There are six series of road safety audits conducted on projects that are still ongoing. RSA is a systematic process toexamine the planning,design and construction of road projects,” he said in a reply to Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (GPS-Repok).

Aidel said JKR practised stringent RSA as a mandatory requirement when new roads are constructed.

As such, arising from the audit findings, he said all WPCs are in the process of rectifying the non-conformances to ensure the roads are safe for motorists.