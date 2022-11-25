MYAirline to launch Langkawi, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu routes

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Malaysia’s brand new low-cost carrier, MYAirline Sdn Bhd is set to operate its first three flight routes in December, kicking off with flights from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, offering fares starting from as low as RM48.

In a statement today, MYAirline said the direct flights will start from Dec 1, 2022, with twice weekly flights to Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi.

“From Dec 2 onwards, MYAirline will fly to Kuching twice per week and the flights to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu will be increased to three times per week starting Dec 23,” it said.

The flights will be conducted via the Airbus A320-200 aircraft, equipped with 180 seats in a single-class cabin.

“The all-in fares start from as low as RM48 from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, while the fares for Kuching and Kota Kinabalu start from RM68 and RM88, respectively,” it said.

Bookings can be made via MYAirline’s website at www.myairline.my from Nov 26-30, 2022, while the travel period for this deal is from Dec 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023.

As part of its promotional deal, the airline is also offering exclusive MYAirline vouchers which can be used for flights between Dec 1-15, 2022.

Moving forward, MYAirline said it plans to launch flights to Kota Bharu, Penang, Sibu, Tawau, Miri, Alor Setar, Terengganu and other major destinations in Malaysia upon obtaining the regulator’s approval.

Chief executive officer Rayner Teo said the flight frequency would be increased as the airline’s domestic network expands, adding that it plans to start flying in the ASEAN region by the second quarter of 2023 at the latest. – Bernama