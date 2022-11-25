No one listened to Warisan on need for unity govt – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Unity is very crucial for the country to move forward, said Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“To us any support to the federal government is good. We welcome any support to ensure stability in the country. This is what you call unity, and Warisan has been saying it for years, that we must have a unity government and no one listened to us,” he said.

Shafie who was met at the tabling of the state budget on Friday, added that Warisan wants stability in the country.

“Stability is very important in order for us to move forward. The world cannot wait for us,” he said.

When asked about talks that he would be appointed into a senior post in the federal cabinet, the Semporna MP replied, “I have not heard anything. I will be meeting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim next week.”

Meanwhile on the state budget tabled, Shafie said it will be supported if it is in the interest of the people of Sabah.

Warisan, he said, will ensure efforts to help the people of Sabah are empowered and at the same time develop the economy.

“We will participate to see how the allocation should benefit the effectiveness of the investment,” he said.