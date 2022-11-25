Orang Ulus want Sarawakian DPM in Anwar’s unity govt

MIRI (Nov 25): The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) wants a Deputy Prime Minister position, as well as senior cabinet posts, to be given to Sarawak in the unity government led by newly-minted Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its chairman Datuk Mutang Tagal said the state is looking forward to an inclusive approach where Sarawak will be given due recognition for its participation and contributions.

“We hope Anwar will give some good senior ministries to Sarawak such as the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Ministry of Works, Agriculture Ministry. We also hope for the appointments of Sarawakians to various federal GLCS.

“Above all, (we want) a Deputy Prime Minister for Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

On the political front, Mutang said Sarawak expects Anwar to let bygones be bygones.

“With Anwar at the helm, I believe he can steer Malaysia with a steady hand and ensure all the various races continue to live in harmony while respecting each other’s culture, way of life and religion.

“I believe the best is yet to come with Anwar at the top post – for Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.

Mutang, who was two-term Bukit Mas MP, said for him personally, it was bittersweet watching Anwar take his oath of office as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara yesterday.

He said they became MPs together for the first time and the irony was not lost on him as he witnessed Anwar’s long and arduous journey towards assuming the top post.

Meanwhile, OUCCI also hopes Anwar will give more allocations to Sarawak in the 2023 Budget and boost agro-tourism projects and major industries for the state to catch up with more developed states.