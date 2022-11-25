Part of Sg Adong bridge on Miri Bypass road closed for maintenance tomorrow

MIRI (Nov 25): Road users are reminded to take care when passing through the Sungai Adong Bridge portion of the Miri Bypass road, as half of it will be closed for maintenance work tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

The maintenance is being done by Laku Management Sdn Bhd and will be monitored by the Public Works Department.

Road users are also reminded to comply with traffic management for safety purposes.

The contractor will inform the public on any changes to the date of maintenance.

For more information, contact the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit at 082-230879 or the traffic management officer of work planning and control (016-8335838).