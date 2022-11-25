PBDS hopes Anwar appoints non-Muslim MP from Sabah, S’wak as DPM

KUCHING (Nov 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) hopes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will consider a non-Muslim native MP from Sabah or Sarawakas deputy prime minister (DPM).

PBDS president Bobby William said the non-Muslim native DPM will assist the 10th Prime Minister in all matters affecting the special interests of the Borneo states, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and to realise the unfulfilled expectations of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“In the meantime, PBDS is open for discussion with Pakatan Harapan on all issues affecting the Dayak community in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

On another matter, Bobby said PBDS also hoped that the unity government will comply with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (Undrip) and obligates the Sarawak state government to fully respect native customary rights (NCR) to land.

He hoped that Anwar would be a fair Prime Minister when serving the people of this country while urgently attending to the rights of all indigenous people here as outlined in Undrip to which Malaysia is a signatory.

“We congratulate Anwar on his appointment as 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“As a political party with special interest in the rights of the indigenous people, PBDS is hopeful that he will build a nation that unifies all races with the purpose towards a common goal to make Malaysia a country that is determined, progressive and harmonious society, competing with the rest of the world in the field of economic, social and cultural endeavours and enjoying its prosperity,” he said.