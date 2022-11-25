Sabah CM announces statewide holiday on Monday in line with Putrajaya

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): The Sabah government today announced a public holiday on November 28.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the extra day off was in line with the holiday declaration in the peninsula from newly minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The state government has decided to declare November 28 a public holiday for the state,” he said in a short statement.

After clocking in for work in Putrajaya today, Anwar announced that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition led by Hajii would be part of the new federal coalition government in recognition of its support for his leadership. — Malay Mail