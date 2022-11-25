Sabah PH reps to back Hajiji till end of term

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen in Sabah have expressed their support to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor until his term ends in 2025.

They will also lend their continued cooperation to the state government to ensure that the development agenda and struggle for Sabah’s rights can be achieved together.

Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, Inanam assemblyman Pito Galim and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt paid a courtesy call on Hajiji at the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

When asked by the media, Ewon stated that several matters were discussed including the participation and support of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as the participation of Sabah PH assemblymen in the state government.

He added that the support of GRS in the federal unity government as announced by Anwar on Friday is welcomed, and expressed his gratitude to Hajiji for agreeing to involve PH assemblymen in the District Action Committee and District Land Use Committee meetings starting next year.

“For me and the Sabah PH assemblymen, we do not want too much politics to affect the stability of the government.

“A unity government is being formed at the Federal level, and the same approach can be implemented in Sabah,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji presented the Sabah State Budget for the year 2023.

Following Anwar’s appointment as prime minister on Thursday, GRS, two independent MPs and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) have pledged their support for the unity government in Putrajaya.

GRS and Sabah BN have a total of 53 assemblymen, including six appointed assemblymen, while PH has seven. Warisan is the biggest opposition bloc with 19 assemblymen.