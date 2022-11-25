Sabah STAR may part ways with PN for supporting unity govt

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah STAR) supports the formation of the unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This however could lead to Sabah STAR parting ways with Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that his party agreed with the King’s advice to support a unity government.

“We support the unity government as that was the solution for the political impasse. We supported for the sake of stability,” he told reporters after the tabling of the Sabah Budget 2023 by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at the state assembly here on Friday.

“We are on different paths, it seems that we are no longer relevant,” he said when asked if Sabah STAR would be leaving PN.

“We are for a unity government and they (PN) are not. Sabah STAR’s stand is the same as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) stand for the unity government,” he added.

Pressed further to confirm if the party would leave Perikatan, Jeffrey, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, replied: “If you move this way and I move that way – what does it mean?”

“Time will tell. If we don’t attend a few meetings we will automatically (be no longer members of Perikatan). Let things cool down first,” he said.