Sarawak Premier’s Office declares Nov 28 a public holiday

KUCHING (Nov 25): Next Monday (Nov 28) will be a public holiday in the state to mark the appointment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Malaysian Prime Minister, said the Sarawak Premier’s Office (SPO) here today.

“The Sarawak Government have decided to declare one (1) day public holiday on the 28th November, 2022 in line with the announcement to the same effect by the newly-appointed Prime Minister last night,” said the SPO in a statement.

Anwar had made this announcement last night to fulfil a promise he made to Malaysians that he wished to keep.

When contesting for the Tambun seat in the 15th General Election, Anwar reportedly said he would be the one to announce a public holiday after the election and not Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

During a campaign stop in Tampin, Anwar had also expressed his confidence that he would lead Pakatan Harapan to victory and be sworn in as the prime minister.