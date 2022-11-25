Special financial assistance for Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): A total of 20,271 state civil servants will receive a half a month’s salary with a minimum amount of RM1,000 in the 2023 State Budget.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the special financial assistance will be paid in January 2023.

He hoped this special aid will ease children’s school expenses and for Chinese New Year celebration.

In addition, a special aid of RM500 to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the Kaamatan will be given and paid in April 2023.

“With these incentives, I hope that the civil servants can work more diligently and efficiently to ensure the quality of service to the people improves,” he said when presenting the 2023 State Budget on Friday.

Meanwhile, to strengthen the public services, he said State Government agencies have implemented various measures to improve the government service delivery system through digitalisation to reduce bureaucratic processes and to improve the capacity of public sector institutions.

“The capacity building efforts need to be continuously improved to ensure that civil servants can mobilize and drive the State’s development agenda. For this purpose, a total of RM12.83 million is allocated next year to all ministries and departments for Human Resource Development Programme. In addition, the State Government also provides an allocation of RM7.5 million for State Government officials’ scholarships and training expenses locally and abroad,” said Hajiji at the August House.

He said that the Government pays great attention on the welfare of civil servants.

“The efficiency of civil servants in carrying out their undivided commitments and responsibilities that contribute to the State’s development is highly appreciated.