S’wak DUN sitting break on Monday, extended till Dec 1

KUCHING (Nov 25): The ongoing State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting will take a one-day break on Monday (Nov 28) following the special public holiday announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

The DUN Secretariat in a notice today said the current sitting would be extended until Dec 1 following the special public holiday announcement.

The sitting was supposed to conclude on Nov 30 with the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg delivering his winding up speech.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that Monday (Nov 28) will be a public holiday in conjunction with the formation of a unity government and his appointment as the country’s 10th prime minister.