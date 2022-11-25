Uggah: RM100 mln allocated to Unifor in 2023

KUCHING (Nov 25): The state government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has allocated RM100 million to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for 2023, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is proof of the commitment by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in protecting the well-being of the people of Sarawak and ensuring all religions in the state continue to be protected.

“We must continue to develop because GPS government will continue to protect and safeguard religious freedom in Sarawak as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. We will ensure the welfare and well-being of all religions will always be taken care of,” he said at a Unifor event here last night.

Uggah said in 2017, RM255 million had been allocated to Unifor and he believed that many have benefitted from it.

He also expressed his hopes that from the RM100 million, a sum of RM30 million will be channelled to mission schools.

During the event, Uggah also presented grants to 15 houses of worship.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik (Administration) and Unifor director Richard Lon.