210 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Sabah recorded 210 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with one case each under Categories 3 and 4.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 208 patients are in Categories 1 and 2.

“The number of new infections decreased by 56 cases today compared to Friday.

“However, the positivity rate continued to increase to 15.70 per cent compared to 14.61 per cent yesterday.

“The decreasing number of infections is due to the much lower number of test samples today, 1,338 compared to yesterday’s total of 1,821,” he said.

Eight districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 45 infections, Papar 31, Kota Belud 22, Lahad Datu 20, Penampang 18, Tuaran 18, Tawau 15 and Kota Marudu 10.

Meanwhile, 11 districts recorded zero infection in the past 24 hours.

The districts without any cases on Saturday are Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kudat, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod.