72-year-old man in Miri dies after alleged hornet attack

MIRI (Nov 26): A 72-year-old man died today, believed to be stung by a swarm of hornets at Bulatan Park here.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operation centre, a distress call was received at 2.57pm requesting for assistance to tend to an unconscious man at the recreational park.

A team from the Miri Bomba station was then mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, the operations commander there reported that the man, identified as Chin Tet Min @ Chin Tet Bui, was lying unconscious, with a swarm of hornets covering his body.

Bomba personnel had to use protective gears to remove the victim further from the site.

“The victim was moved 30 metres away from where he was first found and then he was handed over to Health Ministry personnel, who later pronounced him dead,” said Bomba in a statement.

Upon checking the surroundings, Bomba personnel spotted a hornet’s nest some 70 metres up on a tree.

“After discussing the matter with the local council, the hornet’s nest was finally destroyed for the safety of the public who uses the park for recreational activities,” Bomba said.