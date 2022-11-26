Abang Johari pays courtesy call on PM Anwar Ibrahim

KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and his entourage paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the latter’s residence in Kuala Lumpur today.

“This morning I received a visit from Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Abang Haji Openg along with his entourage at home,” Anwar revealed on his Facebook page.

Anwar said GPS is among the pillars with Barisan Nasional (BN), Warisan and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) that have come together to form the unity government led by him.

“God willing, the relationship between the federal government and Sarawak will definitely be closer and strengthened in line with the plan to create a better Malaysia,” added the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

On Thursday, Anwar confirmed his “National Unity” government included PH, BN and GPS as its main pillars.

During his first press conference as prime minister in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, he said he had the “full commitment” of all 30 MPs from BN as well as the GPS endorsement that finally came earlier today.

Despite this, Anwar said he was still prepared for others such as Perikatan Nasional to join the unity government proposed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after no coalition won the 15th general election (GE15) outright.

“I take a very open view. This is a ‘National Unity’ government; all are welcome, on the condition you accept the fundamental rules of good governance, no corruption, and a Malaysia for all Malaysians,” he said.