Abg Jo: Three international banks making comeback in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 26): Three international banks will be making a comeback in Sarawak due to the state’s future potential, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these banks used to have their offices in Sarawak but ended up closing shop when the timber industry went down and there was no business.

“Now they are coming back to Sarawak because of the potential Sarawak has towards 2030. That is the confidence by financial institutions in our economy and in our economic policies and our efforts to add value to our resources which you can’t find in other places,” he said at the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Platinum Jubilee dinner held here on Friday night.

As such, he urged SCCI to explore the possibilities although he did not reveal the names of the banks.

Abang Johari added Sarawak has a strength that other countries don’t have, which is in the energy sector including hydrogen power as well as biofuel using micro-algae.

“Sarawak needs to upgrade its technology and local human capital to provide courses based on resources Sarawak has,” he said.

At the event, Abang Johari also presented the Master Entrepreneur and Outstanding Entrepreneurship Awards.

The recipients for Master Entrepreneur were Dato Chris Chung (representing SCCI), Dato Bobby Ting (representing Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association), Dennis Chin (representing Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Lesley Luyoh Akah (representing Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak) and Mejar (K) Dato Ling Kiong Hua.

The Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award went to Dato Sri Tay Chin Kin.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was also present.