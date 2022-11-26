Ahmad Zahid best candidate for DPM – PBRS

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is also of the opinion that as the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the best candidate for the deputy prime minister post.

According to PBRS information chief Datuk Fredie Sua, as the main partner in the unity government, the BN chairman therefore qualified to be appointed to the post.

“In support of the suggestion from Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Razlan Rafii, we are of the opinion that all appointments in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government follow the party’s hierarchy through consultation which has enabled the formation of Malaysia’s new government.

“As the chairman of BN and the main partner in the unity government, we believe and are full of confidence that Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is not only qualified but has extensive experience in governing the country,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

In relation to court cases, Fredie pointed out that court cases against politicians are among the challenges that need to be addressed and he expressed confidence that the court process will be carried out as fairly as possible.

“As long as the court process is still ongoing, then Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Bagan Dato member of parliament, is entitled to be appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister according to the hierarchy of positions in BN and Umno,” he said.

Razlan said this was based on the hierarchy and the party’s decision Ahmad Zahid is the best candidate for the deputy prime minister post.

“To fill in the post for the unity government leadership and based on the hierarchy, Zahid is the best candidate for the post. We leave it to the party and follow the party’s hierarchy, so the president is the best (for the post)… All parties must calm down and return to the party’s hierarchy and decisions,” he was quoted as saying.