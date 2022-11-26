Anwar’s appointment the happiest day for former Miri MP

MIRI (Nov 26): To two-term former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, the appointment of Datuk Seri Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on Thursday was the happiest day in his life since his involvement in politics over two decades.

“It is the happiest day in my 22 years in politics. I have never been so happy because I work so hard and believe that he will be the best prime minister for Malaysia and set the country to become the Asian tiger, and corruption and scams will be eliminated.

“Now I think back of all the things done when I first joined – received Anwar’s wife (Datuk Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and daughter Nurul in the clinic, court cases I attended with the supporters, campaigns, losing three elections and all the things done,” an emotional Dr Teo told The Borneo Post barely an hour after Anwar was sworn in as prime minister.

He looked forward to his party president and Pakatan Harapan leader leading the way for a bright future and put Malaysia back on track to become an Asian economic tiger where racial and religious extremism are eliminated.

He also expressed satisfaction as he looked back at his efforts in getting projects delivered, and looked forward to being involved in planning more development for Miri.

“I am happy that we are going to have a new hospital in Miri. There are more things to be done and I will volunteer to help if the people here and in Sarawak need me,” he said.

Dr Teo was PKR’s flag bearer in the state as its sole MP after winning the Miri seat in his first parliamentary election in 2013 and won again in 2018.

He was dropped as candidate in the just-concluded 15th general election, and went on to give his full backing to his successor Chiew Choon Ming who successfully defended the seat.

Dr Teo stood by Anwar loyally at the height of the party’s internal revolt led by former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Now, he said he will bring to the prime minister’s attention all the needs of the people and assist in the implementation of government programmes in the state.

“My favourite project is low-cost housing and I want to help squatters, maybe to get affordable houses for about 4,000 squatters in Miri,” he said.