Baby elephant killed by car in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Nov 26): A baby elephant was killed after being hit by a Perodua Viva car at Kilometre 13 of Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan, early Saturday morning.

Lahad Datu Wildlife Department officer Sylvester Saimin said the baby elephant, a species of Borneo Pygmy Elephant, died at the scene in the 2.16 am incident.

“The driver of the vehicle involved is believed to have escaped unhurt but the vehicle he was driving was damaged in the front,” he said.

He said the baby elephant which was less than a year old, was believed to have suddenly crossed the road with a herd of elephants and the driver could not avoid hitting the wild animal.

“The Lahad Datu Wildlife Department then conducted a post-mortem examination before burying the carcass near the accident scene,” he added.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said that the driver claimed that he did not see the elephant as it was dark.

“This is the first case of a road kill involving elephants in Sabah,” he said.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that he was informed by Wildlife Department officials that the death was due to a road accident.

“It is very sad,” he said.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that the calf was with a herd of elephants crossing the road.

Following the accident, the herd was seen among the trees beside the road before it left.