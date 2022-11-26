Boy dies in car crash at Bukit Begunan

KUCHING (Nov 26): A nine-year-old boy died after the car he was in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Munggu Tapang, Bukit Begunan around 5.15pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the boy’s body was extricated out of the vehicle by the members of the public and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Ministry of Health.

It is believed that the Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle which was driven by the boy’s father went out of control before it crashed and landed on its side.

Also in the car was the boy’s mother and a six year old child who were sent to the Pantu health clinic.

After ensuring that the area was under control, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 6.32pm.

The Sri Aman district police have been contacted for more information.