Brahim’s plans to introduce iconic Sarawak dishes in international market

KUCHING (Nov 26): Dewina Holdings Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer of Brahim’s products, plans to widen its range of Meals Ready To Eat products by featuring iconic fares from the Land of the Hornbills such as kolo mee, Sarawak laksa, and Dabai fried rice for the international market.

Brahim’s Dewina Group executive chairman Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad said the company is prepared to collaborate with any Sarawak agency in research and development (R&D), especially for extending the traditional dishes’ shelf life.

“One of the problems associated with local food items is their shelf life which may be limited to one or two days. However, if their shelf life could be extended to two years through R&D efforts, the products can penetrate the international market,” he told a press conference after the launch of Brahim’s Outdoor programme’s Sarawak edition today.

Brahim’s Outdoor, first launched in the peninsula in November 2017 as part of Brahim’s Dewina Group’s corporate social responsibility initiative, is being expanded to East Malaysia, with Sarawak being the first destination. Its objectives, among others, include promoting Brahim’s ready-to-eat meals to a new target audience embracing active outdoor lifestyles such as mountain climbing, jungle trekking and camping.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, citing the example of the Sarawak laksa which has achieved international recognition, said a Brahim’s product based on such heritage food should also focus on the quality aspect and taste authenticity.

“We have to ensure that the quality and real taste of Sarawak laksa are featured, just as what STB has been promoting globally. I look forward to seeing STB collaborate with Brahim’s not only in the food sector but also in terms of sustainability,” she said.

Brahim’s has more than 70 stock keeping units (product items) including kampung-style fried rice, biryani mutton rice, biryani chicken rice and coconut milk rice (nasi lemak). Its products have been exported to markets such as Japan, Australia, Europe and the United States. – Bernama