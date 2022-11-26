DBKK developing online license application System

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is in the process of developing an online Business License and DBKK License Application System to facilitate businesses wishing to apply for licenses.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the system, currently known as e-License, will speed up the process of license application by allowing businesses to hand in their applications via their website without having to deal at the DBKK payment counter.

“One of DBKK’s missions is to create a conducive and innovative business environment, especially for the convenience of merchant groups in the Kota Kinabalu area. This effort is in response to the Sabah Maju Jaya direction initiative towards digitization.

“Every suggestion and idea in improving business guidelines and procedures in the city is very welcome and will be considered as appropriate from time to time,” she said when officiating the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Consumer’s Choice Awards 2022/2023 at Hakka Hall, here, on Saturday.

The ceremony, said to be the first of its kind in Sabah, saw 30 out of the 213 nominated companies receiving the excellence award which signifies their contributions of outstanding business towards the consumers, nation and the economy.

More than ten government sectors were also involved in the ceremony.

Also present was MTPN Sabah president Kevin Lo Kian Min who said the Consumers’ Choice Award (CCA) is a vital platform to identify and promote businesses that exemplify superior customer service, integrity and professionalism.

Kevin said the award can not only increase awareness on the existence and quality of locally made products in the State but also prove that Sabahans are very capable and are able to compete at a higher level.

“The safety and reliability of a company or entrepreneur is one of the most important factors for user consideration, which can indirectly strengthen the economy of consumers, traders and society. This is because MTPN is very committed to educating and protecting the eight rights of consumers.

“This recognition also symbolizes the starting point for the winners to continue their battle in economic challenges especially after the critical moment of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting which shook the world,” he said.

Kevin added that MTPN Sabah in collaboration with the government have plans to organize various types of consumer program categories in the future including education, health, housing, employment and information technology, which aims to help traders be competitive and also assist consumers in getting accurate and correct information on buying and selling issues.

Noorliza also said that the award is capable of further encouraging the excellence of businesses in providing extraordinary contributions to the consumers as well as the economic sector in Sabah, and that it can become a starting point to drive outstanding customer service comparable to those in developed countries.

“CCA has outlined several advantages for businesses such as giving special recognition to local businesses and opening the door to establish relationships with traders from government and private sectors. With the CCA logo provided, it will offer significant recognition and a strong symbol of business excellence to the discerning consumer,” she said.