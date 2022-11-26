Dr Annuar: STEM50 project in Nangka may be extended to other schools

SIBU (Nov 26): The STEM50 pilot project for Nangka state constituency, aimed at supporting the federal Ministry of Education (MoE)’s plan to realise the 60:40 ratio of students taking the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) stream to those taking Arts, may be introduced to other schools across Sarawak.

According to Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, proposals would be forwarded to the state government, should the pilot yield the desired results.

For now, STEM50 involves 150 Form 1 students from three schools in Nangka: SMK Agama Sibu, SMK Jalan Oya and SMK Kampung Nangka.

“The objective is to increase the number of students taking STEM-related subjects upon entering Form 4,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the launch of STEM50 in University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here today.

The pilot is a collaboration between UTS, Sibu Innovation Digital Hub, Pustakan Negeri Sarawak Sibu Branch, Sibu District Education Office (PPD) and Nangka State Constituency Service Centre.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said the project began with Form 1 students in view of the importance of instilling in schoolchildren the interest in STEM subjects early.

“It is also to rectify the misperception about these subjects being tough to master.

“As this is the first year that we are doing this, the participants are all Form 1 students and next year, it will involve both Form 1 and Form 2, and into the third year, to comprise students from Form 1 to 3.

“At the end of the third year, we would have 450 students involved in STEM50 in total,” he said.

Dr Annuar also said the students involved in the project were selected from the three schools, where they must pass the examination set by the PPD.

According to him, there are four components under STEM50: tuition on science and mathematics; related activities; educational trips; and quizzes.

He said all these would be rolled out every year, and the duration would follow the school’s calendar year.

“It is my sincere hope that the programme would increase the number of students entering the Science streams (upon entering Form 4),” he said, adding that he would allocate about RM144,000 over a three-year period to run the project.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Annuar said the Top 15 students taking part in the STEM50’s quiz would each receive a free laptop.

On another note, the deputy minister said he had been informed that under next year’s budget, the state government through Yayasan Sarawak had allocated RM10 million to provide free tuition.

“In this regard, my ministry will work closely with Yayasan Sarawak to ensure smooth implementation,” he added.