Embattled Zahid thanks supporters for solidarity display, says to wait for Umno elections in next six months

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has acknowledged the hostile atmosphere towards him within his party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

In a Facebook post, the 69-year-old thanked his supporters who staged a solidarity rally outside the Umno headquarters yesterday and said proud of their show of support as the party is sabotaged “inside and outside.”

“Insya Allah, the party election will take place less than six months from now and it is right that we wait for the time to either make changes or maintain the position of the candidate we want to be the leader of the leadership line after this.

“Leaders come and go but this Malay party should not be destroyed at all,” he posted after the solidarity show yesterday afternoon. Utusan Malaysia today reported some 300 people under an umbrella body called the Secretariat of the Association of Malay Muslim Non-Governmental Organisations gathered outside the World Trade Centre after Friday prayers.

The demonstrators called its display the “Umno Presidential Institution Solidarity Rally” in response to calls for Zahid to step down as both Umno president and BN chairman from some of his party colleagues to take responsibility for their crushing defeat in the 15th general election.

BN won only 30 seats out of 222 in the Dewan Rakyat. A counter rally was also scheduled to take place at the same time, but was subsequently cancelled. — Malay Mail