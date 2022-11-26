FINA Grand Prix: Tze Liang bags another gold for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): National men’s diver, Ooi Tze Liang, made another big splash as he bagged his second gold medal, this time with his partner Chew Yi Wei in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard in the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving Grand Prix Kuala Lumpur here today.

The duo came out tops with 382.11 points in the finals at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil.

Vladimir Rudenko and Lachlan Cronin from Australia took silver with 360.12 points, while the Egyptian pair of Mohamed Farouk and Mohamed Noaman earned bronze with 327.63 points.

“Today’s diving performance has been good for us, despite certain dives not good enough from us. However, we managed to achieve gold for Malaysia,” Tze Liang told Bernama when met after the finals.

On Friday, the 29-year-old diver emerged as the men’s 3m springboard champion with his season best of 441.35 points, while Yi Wei, 27, amassed 406.90 points for the silver.

Cronin took bronze with 402.20 points.

Yi Wei, on the other hand, was also satisfied with his performance yesterday after he won the silver medal in the men’s 3m springboard final.

Meanwhile, Jellson Jabilin-Enrique Harold, another Malaysian diving pair, excelled in the men’s synchronised 10m platform as they clinched the gold medal by defeating Indonesian divers Adityo Restu Putra and Andriyan Andriyan, with 356.28 points in a two-horse final.

In the meantime, Ong Ker Ying had to settle for silver in the 3m women’s springboard with 281.75 points, behind Alysha Koloi of Australia who took gold with 297.60 points.

Gladies Lariesa Garina from Indonesia won bronze with 271.80 points.

Another two-horse final, this time in the 10m mixed platform synchronised, saw national pair Hanis Nazirul-Elisha Rania finish second with 260.04 points behind the Korean divers Minhyuk Kang-Nahyun Kim, who achieved 267.54 points to claim gold medal. — Bernama