Five vehicles in Kuching destroyed in workshop fire

KUCHING (Nov 26): Five vehicles parked in a workshop at Jalan Batu Kawa were totally destroyed by a fire at 3am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire also nearly destroyed the premises, which measured to about 148 square metres.

They said the fire was brought under control by firefighters who managed to save 17 other vehicles parked both in and outside the workshop’s compound.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite, Bomba personnel from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations wrapped up their operations at 5am.

No injuries or casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.