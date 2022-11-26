Future energy and smart communities at Estcon 2022

ADVERTORIAL: The transition from dependence on fossil fuels to renewables including solar and hydrogen energy, the future of smart cities within a low carbon future and the innovations and technologies enabling these transformations are among the focus areas at the upcoming World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress (Estcon) 2022.

The seventh congress since its inception in 2010, this biennial event organised by Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) is one of UTP’s signature events – bringing together local and international researchers, industry players and policymakers.

Sarawak Estcon 2022 is one of the most anticipated events of UTP’s silver jubilee celebrations this year and will be held from Dec 1-2 at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching – shining the spotlight on the latest trends and innovations in energy, the development of cities and the role of technology in future living.

During the two-day event, eight conferences, addressing the theme of Future Energy and Smart Communities, will be held concurrently. These are:

International Conference on Digital Transformation and Intelligence

International Conference on Emerging Smart Cities

International Conference on Sustainable Oil Recovery and Digital Solutions

International Conference on Environmental, Social and Governance

International Conference on Future Trends in Smart Communities

International Conference on New Energy

International Conference on Renewable Energy and E-Mobility

International Conference on Sustainable Processes and Clean Energy Transition.

Following Estcon 2020 that was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Estcon 2022 marks a return of in-person congress and will delve deeper into energy transition and the various green and renewable energy solutions, with hydrogen energy in particular focus.

The congress will also look at how climate change and the adoption of new technologies and the spread of digitalisation will impact the make-up of cities and influence future living.

“Estcon 2022 is an excellent stage for knowledge sharing, intellectual discussions as well as offering the opportunity for networking among academics, researchers, scientists, engineers, interest groups and industry experts from around the world,” said UTP Vice Chancellor and Estcon 2022 chairman Prof Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib.

“In all, some 500 papers will be presented during the two-day event.”

He expressed that the previous editions of Estcon were more discipline based but this year’s congress is measured next to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), and is in line with UTP’s research themes of energy sustainability and smart communities.

“As new energy systems emerge these will provide the impetus towards more climate-friendly solutions. In addition, trends in future living thanks to digitalisation and technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics will also be explored.

“These topics will be of interest to researchers, industry players, professionals working in the fields of energy and smart communities, policymakers as well as students,” he added.

Enabler for more university-industry collaborations

UTP Academic Deputy Vice Chancellor and Estcon 2022 co-chairman Prof Ir Dr Hilmi Mukhtar believes that Estcon 2022 is an enabler towards more university-industry collaborations.

“These collaborations result in solutions that address the challenges faced by governments and communities, and therefore impact society positively. The congress will feature exhibitors from leading players in hydrogen energy for example, which will offer an opportunity for those from the lab to meet those from industry.

“Ultimately, we hope Estcon 2022 creates awareness on the opportunities available in future energy systems and smart communities especially given the challenges we’re facing in the world today because of climate change,” he said.

The keynote speakers at Estcon 2022 are Energy Institute chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Nick Wayth, who will be speaking on Just Energy Transition: Strengthening Energy Security and Achieving Carbon Neutrality, and Aerodyne founder and CEO Kamarul A. Muhamed, a global drone technology, data technology and digital transformation company. Kamarul will be speaking on Internet of Cities: The Adaptation of AI in Tailoring Smart Cities.

Speakers for the plenary sessions are:

NanoMalaysia Bhd vice president of strategy and special projects Tengku Kahar Muzaffar Tengku Mohd Yusof who will speak on Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy and Technology Development Initiatives

ASEAN CIO Association vice president (cybersecurity and governance) Dr Carrine Teoh Chooi Shi who will speak on Cybersecurity X Cloud: Everything You Need to Know

University of Yamanashi Clean Energy Research Centre’s Prof Junji Inukai who will offer an insight into Why Japan Needs Hydrogen

Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd head of planning and commercial Muhammad Asyraf M. Apandi who will speak on Policies that Accelerate the Energy Transition of Green Mobility.

Over the two days, participants can also engage in discussions at the forums on ‘The Role of Hydrogen Economy in Tackling the Energy Trilemma’, ‘The Impact of the Energy Transition on Petroleum Engineering and Geoscience Graduates’ and ‘Powering Circular Economy and Smart Cities Through Blockchain Technology’.

These sessions will feature panellists from local and international organisations and industry players such as Petronas senior vice president of project delivery and technology and UTP board chairman Datuk Bacho Pilong, Arts et Métiers president Professor Laurent Champaney, LanzaTech CEO Dr Jennifer Holmgren and Deleum Bhd CEO Rao Abdullah among others.

“Delegates to Estcon will have access to all the conferences, including the keynote presentations, parallel sessions, and the congress exhibition. Forum and parallel sessions feature panellists and speakers from research institutions and industry – making for engaging and thought-provoking sessions for those attending. For non-presenter delegates the registration fee is RM550,” Dr Hilmi added.

The two-day congress is co-organised by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Multimedia University, FPT University Vietnam, Universiti Teknologi Brunei and The Alliance of Government Linked Universities.

Estcon 2022 is also supported by the Higher Education Ministry, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Academy of Sciences Malaysia, the Sarawak State Government Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDC), the Malaysian Board of Technologists (MBOT) and Petronas as the congress’ main partner.

Sponsors of the congress include Sarawak Energy Bhd, Dialog Group Bhd, Agilent Technologies, Transwater, Velesto, Advance Altimas Sdn Bhd and Alvantis Laboratory Supply.

Besides the congress, four pre-conference workshops will also be held on Nov 30. These workshops, like the main events, are HRDC claimable and eligible for MBOT CPD hours.

To register for Estcon 2022, go to https://estcon.utp.edu.my/.