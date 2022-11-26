Handicrafts by the homeless on sale at Sibu Petronas stations

SIBU (Nov 26): Petronas takes the lead in assisting the homeless through ‘Another Chance for Homeless Project’, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Development.

Speaking at the launching of `Another Chance for Homeless Project’ held at Petronas station at Jalan Lanang Barat here today, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development II Mohamad Razi Sitam said handicraft works by the residents of Temporary Transit Centre for the Homeless (TTG) will soon be made available for sale at Petronas stations in Sibu.

TTG’s handicrafts will be placed at seven Petronas stations here effective December this year, where the project will first start with Petronas Lanang Barat, Razi said.

Donation boxes for TTG, he added, will be placed at the cashier counters in all 15 Petronas stations in Sibu to enable the public to do their parts in helping the homeless and this less fortunate group.

“We are grateful to Petronas for their contribution and social responsibility in helping ease the operation of TTG here,” said Razi.

“We created TTG to help the homeless become independent, so that they can return to their families one day and get a decent job,” he said, while adding that the ministry is looking into expanding the transit place for the homeless to Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

Meanwhile, Petronas Sarawak Regional Sales Manager Abby Sukardy Mohamad said Petronas believes in being a strong advocate to community and charity work, especially towards the homeless community.

“This will raise social awareness and understanding of this less fortunate group, and also enables Petronas to establish a closer relationship with the local authorities,” he said, while adding that Petronas Sarawak has also held gatherings, conducted fundraising and recycling programmes for the homeless community in Sibu.

Also present at the event were Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming.