Jeffrey hopes Sabah will be given financial rights

KENINGAU (Nov 26): Sabah is hopeful that there will be results with regard to its demand for the return of its rights under the unity government led by the newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said chief among them are financial rights.

“I know the new Prime Minister very well and he knows me, including about our demands.”

“So, I hope that with the (state and federal) cooperation that we have right now, we’ll get to see better results with regard to the demands of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia,” he told reporters after launching the closing of the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve event in Bingkor here on Saturday.

He reiterated that among the financial rights pursued by Sabah is the return of 40 percent nett revenue derived from the state by the federal government and 10 per cent export duties on petroleum.

Jeffrey, who is also the deputy chairman of the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), reiterated that while Sabah is getting RM120 million (from import and excise duties) annually, by right it should be receiving 10 per cent from import duties on petroleum products which he estimated to have reached about RM10 billion.

“So, Sabah should be getting about RM1 billion (annually),” he said.

The GRS Sabah government has joined Anwar’s unity government.

On Saturday’s event, Jeffrey highlighted the importance of integrating the concept of sustainable development into efforts in uplifting the socio-economy of the society.

One of the ways he said is by innovatively turning activities related to agricultural and fisheries into tourism products.

“This is a paradigm shift that I’d fully encourage,” he said in his speech.

In relation to this, he urged the district administration to see to it that the Bingkor Sustainable Tourism Development can be implemented in the 2023-2029 period.

“The plan must emphasise on nature conservation and cultural values of the local ethnic communities as well as encourage agrotourism,” he said.

He also stressed the need to emphasise on the development and promotion of community-based tourism and its products.

The approximately 350,000ha Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve (CRBR) conservation area has been listed under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) Man and Biosphere since seven years ago.

The area covers mine administrative districts namely Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Papar, Beaufort, Tuaran, Keningau, Tambunan, Ranau and Tenom.

CRBR promotes conservation and development without negatively impacting biodiversity conservation and natural ecosystem services, particularly biodiversity resources and clean water supply.

As of June this year, there are 727 biosphere reserves in 134 countries.

Also present at the event were Sabah Parks Deputy Director Ludi Apin, Keningau District Officer Henry Idol, Bingkor state assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik and Dr Hans Dencker Thulstrup from Unesco, Paris.